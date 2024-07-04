Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal district in Chasiv Yar - Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

Remaining in the district already entered by occupiers was dangerous for Ukrainian fighters, said Nazar Voloshyn

Photo: ERA / 24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Defense Forces units have withdrawn from positions in the Kanal district of Chasiv Yar, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, reported during the national telethon.

According to him, it was "impractical" to hold the district that Russian occupiers had entered.

"It threatened the life and health of servicemen. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. The command decided to withdraw to more protected, better-prepared positions," Voloshyn said.

As recently as June 27, he had told LIGA.net that Defense Forces had pushed Russian occupiers out of the Kanal district.

