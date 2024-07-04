Shahed drones attack Chernihiv and Zhytomyr Oblasts overnight: energy facility and house hit

A woman in Zhytomyr Oblast was injured and hospitalized

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Anatolii Shtefan)

On the night of July 4, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones, hitting an energy facility in the Chernihiv Oblast and striking a private house in the Zhytomyr Oblast.

In the Chernihiv Oblast, an air raid alert lasted for five hours during the night.

"Unfortunately, an enemy Shahed hit one of the region's facilities. Currently, 5,963 consumers are without electricity," stated Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the local regional military administration.

Restoration efforts are underway by energy workers.

In the Zhytomyr Oblast, falling debris caused a fire in one of the private houses, which was promptly extinguished, according to regional administration head Vitaliy Bunechko. A woman was injured and hospitalized.

