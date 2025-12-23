Defense forces withdrew from Siversk, but have fire control – General Staff

Russians were able to advance in Sievierska due to a significant numerical advantage

Siversk (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have withdrawn from Siversk in Donetsk region to save lives and combat capability of their units. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, heavy fighting continues in the area of the city. The enemy has a significant advantage in manpower and equipment and, despite significant losses, continues to actively attack. During the battles for the city, the Defense Forces exhausted the enemy and every meter was "at a high price."

"The invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure by small assault groups in difficult weather conditions. The city remains under the fire control of our troops," the General Staff noted.

The defense forces continue to hit the Russians in Siversk and cut off their logistics. They are also blocking the occupiers' units to prevent their further advance. In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions.

The military is currently taking measures to reduce the offensive potential of Russian units.

Siversk (screenshot of deepstate map)