Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm entry of Russian infantry groups into Siversk, but do not speak of occupation

Military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Ukrainian defense forces control the city of Siversk in Donetsk region, while enemy infantry groups have entered the city. About reported 11th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The media are actively spreading reports about the alleged establishment of control over Siversk by Russian troops. The military noted that these statements are based on false comments and are being replicated by information resources working in favor of the occupiers.

Read also The occupied territories have become a black hole for Russia. The terrible price of war for Putin

The 11th Corps emphasized that Siversk remains under the control of the Defense Forces. They said that despite the difficult weather conditions and dense fog, Russians are attempting to infiltrate with infantry groups.

"On the outskirts of Siversk, Ukrainian units inflict significant losses on enemy assault groups, killing up to half of their personnel. However, some small groups manage to penetrate the basements of multi-storey buildings, which complicates their rapid neutralization," the statement said.

There have also been isolated attempts by the occupiers to install their flags and other symbols on individual buildings to create the appearance of control over the city. All such informational and tactical attempts end in regular losses for the enemy and do not lead to the achievement of the stated goals, the 11th Army Corps assured.

On December 11, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again fantasized about the success of the occupation army. He said that the Russian Armed Forces had allegedly taken control of the city of Siversk in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.

"The liberation of the city of Siversk and successful offensive actions in this area significantly bring a new – successful, I have no doubt about it – offensive in other areas and the expulsion of Ukrainian armed groups from our territory, the restoration of peaceful life in the Donbas," the Russian dictator cynically stated.

Map: DeepState

On December 2, a top NATO official said at a briefing that Russian the invaders have gained a foothold in Siversk and probably reached the outskirts of Lyman.

The Alliance estimates that for full occupation, The Russians need a year or two to take over the Donetsk region.