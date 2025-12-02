NATO says Russia's losses in manpower increase for third month in a row

In October, the occupiers lost an average of 1000 people, and in November – 1100, according to the Alliance

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The level of losses among Russians in the war against Ukraine remains high and has been growing for the third month in a row. This was announced by a senior NATO official at a briefing before a meeting of foreign ministers, the LIGA.net.

"The level of losses among Russians remains very high and is now growing for the third month in a row," the official said.

He clarified that on average, the aggressor state lost up to 1,100 people a day in November, compared to about 1,000 in October.

According to the official, Russia is probably approaching a total of about 1.15 million killed and wounded. In 2025 alone, Russia's irretrievable and sanitary losses amounted to 360,000 military personnel.

NATO's estimates are virtually identical to information General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, as of December 2, Russia's losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to 1.175 million people killed and wounded.

The last time Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's losses in the war in February. At the time, he claimed that more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and more than ten thousand more were missing or in Russian captivity.

On August 1, Trump published data showing that since the beginning of 2025 Russia has lost about 14 times as many troops as Ukraine – 112,500 dead against about 8,000 (excluding missing persons).