Russians launched fake about alleged 1.7 million losses of the Armed Forces to demoralize Ukrainians – CCD
Kremlin-controlled propagandists have launched a fake about the alleged 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers during Russia's war against Ukraine, reported the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
The occupiers' resources published statements that Russian hackers had allegedly managed to hack into the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained "information" about numerous losses on the part of Ukraine.
"In fact, this is an absolutely absurd fake, as Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people since independence. As of January 2025, according to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy the size of the Ukrainian army amounted to 880,000 people", – noted in the CСD.
The head of state also said that the occupiers' losses are three times higher than in Ukraine. According to the General Staff data, as of August 20, 2025, about 1,072,700 invaders were killed and wounded.
The Russians launched a fake about the alleged 1.7 million losses of the Armed Forces to demoralize Ukrainians, convince the world that the Armed Forces are "exhausted and ineffective" and weaken international support for Kyiv, the NSDC Center noted.
- The last time Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's losses in the war in February: at that time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 46,000 defenders were killed, more than 380,000 soldiers were wounded, and more than 10,000 were missing or in Russian captivity.
- On August 1, US president Trump published data showing that since the beginning of 2025 Russia has lost about 14 times as many troops as Ukraine – 112,500 dead against ~8000 (excluding missing persons).
Comments (0)