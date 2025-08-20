Russians launched fake about alleged 1.7 million losses of the Armed Forces to demoralize Ukrainians – CCD

Occupants want to convince the world of "exhaustion and inefficiency of the Armed Forces" and weaken international support for Kyiv, the Center at the NSDC says

Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Kremlin-controlled propagandists have launched a fake about the alleged 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers during Russia's war against Ukraine, reported the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The occupiers' resources published statements that Russian hackers had allegedly managed to hack into the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained "information" about numerous losses on the part of Ukraine.

Read also More than 70 countries are trapped. How the Kremlin is building a propaganda empire abroad

"In fact, this is an absolutely absurd fake, as Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people since independence. As of January 2025, according to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy the size of the Ukrainian army amounted to 880,000 people", – noted in the CСD.

The head of state also said that the occupiers' losses are three times higher than in Ukraine. According to the General Staff data, as of August 20, 2025, about 1,072,700 invaders were killed and wounded.

The Russians launched a fake about the alleged 1.7 million losses of the Armed Forces to demoralize Ukrainians, convince the world that the Armed Forces are "exhausted and ineffective" and weaken international support for Kyiv, the NSDC Center noted.