Zelenskyy reveals size of Ukrainian and Russian forces in war

According to the president, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are stretched across the country despite their numerical advantage, Russia has achieved some successes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces currently number 880,000 personnel, while Russia's army in Ukraine is estimated at around 600,000, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

"As of today, there are 600,000, maybe slightly more or less, Russian troops within our country. Regarding the Ukrainian army, it now stands at 880,000. They are defending the entire territory, whereas Russian forces are concentrated in certain directions, which gives them a numerical advantage in those areas," Zelenskyy added.

The president supported the deployment of foreign troops, emphasizing the importance of determining both their number and the size of Ukraine's armed forces.

"This is a very large army. So, we are not entertaining messages about reductions or other games. A large army like this is what is holding back the enemy today. It is serious and, for now, our only guarantee of security—along with the weapons provided by our partners," Zelenskyy said.