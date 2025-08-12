Zelensky announces Ukraine's losses at the front overnight

The ratio of losses of Ukraine and Russia in personnel is 1:3

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine lost more than 300 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, while Russia lost three times as many. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyycommenting on the daily losses at the front, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

"As for the losses. I'll give you an example of yesterday [August 11], in general, it's something like this: the Russians have 1,000 losses per day, 500 killed and 500 wounded. I'm not saying that there are 10 prisoners and so on," Zelensky said.

He clarified that Russia lost 968 military personnel over the day. In particular, 531 people were killed and 428 wounded. Another nine occupants were taken prisoner.

"We have 340 casualties per day. 18 "two hundredths" and 243 "three hundredths", 79 missing. The ratio is about 1:3, that is, their losses are three times higher," the President said.