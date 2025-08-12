Zelensky announces Ukraine's losses at the front overnight
Ukraine lost more than 300 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, while Russia lost three times as many. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyycommenting on the daily losses at the front, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.
"As for the losses. I'll give you an example of yesterday [August 11], in general, it's something like this: the Russians have 1,000 losses per day, 500 killed and 500 wounded. I'm not saying that there are 10 prisoners and so on," Zelensky said.
He clarified that Russia lost 968 military personnel over the day. In particular, 531 people were killed and 428 wounded. Another nine occupants were taken prisoner.
"We have 340 casualties per day. 18 "two hundredths" and 243 "three hundredths", 79 missing. The ratio is about 1:3, that is, their losses are three times higher," the President said.
- The last time Zelensky voiced Ukraine's losses in the war in February. At the time, he claimed that more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and more than a dozen thousand more were missing or in Russian captivity.
- On August 1, Trump said that Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers in action since the beginning of the year, and Ukraine – 8,000 soldiers.
