Despite the sanctions, the Russian organization Rossotrudnichestvo continues to work abroad in more than 70 countries. Moreover, it manages to send gifts to the invaders at the front, organize tourist trips to the annexed Crimea, and recruit foreigners into the Russian army. All of this is done under the guise of alleged cultural diplomacy. What is going on and how can we prevent the aggressor's plans? See the investigation LIGA.net .

From this issue you will also learn:

what are "Russian houses" in reality and what methods do they use to influence public opinion;

whether they can be considered cultural centers, or rather elements of Russia's hybrid warfare;

how Russian Houses work around the world, how they circumvent EU and US sanctions;

who allows Russia to build a network of agents and recruit mercenaries from Africa.