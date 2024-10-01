Defense Minister Umerov asks Cabinet to fire four of his deputies

Ukaine's defense chief announced this on the morning of October 1

Rustem Umerov (Photo: LIGA.net)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed an order on Tuesday to dismiss four deputy ministers, citing the need for clear and controlled processes within the ministry during wartime, as reported on his Facebook page.

"I have signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers for the dismissal of the Deputy Ministers of Defense — Stanislav Haider (who will take the position of the head of the minister's office), Oleksandr Serhii, Yuriy Dzhyhyr, and Liudmyla Darahan (State Secretary) <...> I will announce new appointments, including deputy ministers, separately," the statement reads.

Umerov explained that he decided to change the personnel because the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), and State Special Transport Service operate as a closed system during wartime. Therefore, all internal processes must be "clear and controlled," and any attempts at interference from outside or within are "unacceptable."

The minister also announced reforms to the defense procurement system.

"SpecTechnoExport (STE) is moving from HUR to the Ministry of Defense. I have set the task to complete the process of cleaning up the procurement system in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies," Umerov stated.

Additionally, he mentioned that the reform of the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator is ongoing to bring their operations closer to NATO standards.

In late September 2024, it was announced that the Ministry of Defense decided to merge its procurement agencies — the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator — into a single entity.