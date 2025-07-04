Democratic senators have launched an investigation into Trump's pause in anti-Russia sanctions

Since the beginning of his second term, the US president has not imposed any new sanctions against Russia

Jean Shaheen (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

Three Democratic senators have announced that they are launching an investigation into the more than five-month pause by the administration of US President Donald Trump on new sanctions against Russia related to the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by The Hill.

The initiative was put forward by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Coons.

They emphasized that since the beginning of Trump's second term in January, the United States has not imposed any new sanctions against Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine, and in some cases has even eased restrictions.

"Instead of taking clearly available measures to pressure the aggressor, President Trump is doing nothing, and we will investigate this lost opportunity to insist on ending this war," the senators said.

They stressed that the lack of new sanctions encourages Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue attacks on Ukraine, despite Trump's repeated claims that he would quickly end the war.

"Americans should ask themselves why a president who claims he wants to end a major war is instead allowing the aggressor to act with impunity," they said.

Shaheen, Warren, and Kuntz urged the U.S. administration to increase pressure on Moscow.

"The only way to ensure a just and lasting peace is to demonstrate resolve together with our G7 partners and show Putin that the price will only rise as long as he continues his brutal attack on innocent Ukrainians," the senators said.