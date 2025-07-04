Zelensky: Russia will not change its stupid destructive behavior without large-scale pressure

The President emphasized that for every attack, Russia should feel sanctions pressure and other blows to its economy, earnings and infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after one of the most massive Russian attacks called on partners and allies to increase pressure on the aggressor state – otherwise the situation will not change.

He noted that the first air alerts on the evening of July 3 began almost simultaneously with the beginning of media discussions of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"Russia is once again demonstrating that it is not going to end the war and terror. Only at about 09:00 this morning was the air raid alert cancelled in Kyiv. A tough, sleepless night," the president wrote .

In addition to Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were also affected. There are many places where fragments of drones and missiles have fallen, including direct hits.

"And all this is clear proof that without really large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its stupid destructive behavior. It is necessary that for every such blow to people and life, they feel the corresponding sanctions and other blows to their economy, their earnings, their infrastructure," Zelensky emphasized .

He added that this is the only thing that can be done quickly to change the situation for the better, and that it depends on partners, especially the United States.