Denmark delivers six F-16s to Ukraine, 13 more to follow

The aircraft will be delivered in two additional batches

F-16 in service with Ukraine's Air Force (Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

Denmark has already handed over six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with two more batches planned, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced during a joint conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Frederiksen confirmed that Denmark's plans regarding the F-16s remain unchanged.

"We've been training pilots since August of last year. It was challenging, but we managed, and the process is ongoing," she said.

In total, Denmark intends to provide Ukraine with 19 aircraft, including the six already delivered.

In June, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that pilot training on the F-16s is expected to conclude by the end of 2024.