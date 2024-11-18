Ukraine produces 100 missiles since early 2024

Ukraine's defense minister highlighted the successful scaling of mass production for the upgraded R-360 Neptune cruise missiles

Meeting with Ukrainian manufacturers (Photo by Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine is ramping up missile production, with 100 domestically manufactured missiles produced since the beginning of this year, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The minister held a meeting with Ukrainian missile producers to discuss 2025 plans, key collaboration areas, and industry development.

Umerov recalled the April 13, 2022, strike by Ukraine's Neptune missile system that sank Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva cruiser. He described it as a historic moment showcasing the strength of Ukraine's missile capabilities.

"Today, we are scaling up the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles of this year have already been produced. We have successfully mass-produced upgraded R-360 Neptune cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets at greater distances," the defense minister wrote.

He also noted the development of new missile drones, including the Palianytsia, which exemplifies successful collaboration between the state and the private sector.