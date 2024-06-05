Russian diplomat calls French instructors in Ukraine "legitimate targets," France to respond

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

French instructors who may be sent to Ukraine will become "legitimate targets" for Russian soldiers, said the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in France, Alexander Makogonov, and the French Foreign Ministry promises to respond to this statement, as reported by BFMTV.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Makogonov made this statement during a broadcast on June 4, claiming that if France sends its soldiers, specialists, and instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers "to better target and kill Russians," then these French military personnel "will become legitimate targets" for Russia.

"These scandalous remarks will not remain without consequences," said Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, on June 5.

Asked about the possibility of summoning the Russian diplomat to the French Foreign Ministry, Lemoine said that an official response from Paris was under discussion.

France is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine to speed up the training of Ukrainian soldiers, particularly in demining and the maintenance of military equipment.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to present a proposal for the possible deployment of French military instructors in Ukraine during his upcoming meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read also: Zelenskyy to meet with Macron in Paris on June 7 – details