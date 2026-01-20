Director General of Russian KAMAZ is suspected of supplying equipment to the occupying army

A Russian company could supply the Russian army with at least 15,000 pieces of equipment

Serhiy Kogogin (Photo: Russian resources)

The General Director of KAMAZ PJSC has been served with a notice of suspicion of facilitating Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. About this reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect has not been named, but 68-year-old Sergei Kogogin has been the company's general director since 2002. KAMAZ is part of the Rostec state corporation.

Prosecutors found that since February 2022, the company had been systematically supplying military equipment to the Russian army. It was the CEO who organized the supply of significant volumes of automotive equipment.

We are talking about at least 15,000 pieces of equipment, including more than 12,000 flatbed trucks, more than 2,000 truck tractors, more than 400 dump trucks and about 1,000 modified vehicles.

In addition to the supply of equipment, the director general organized large-scale technical and mechanical modifications to meet the logistical and logistical needs of the enemy army, the PGO reported.

Kogogin's actions are qualified as aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war.