Director General of Russian KAMAZ is suspected of supplying equipment to the occupying army
The General Director of KAMAZ PJSC has been served with a notice of suspicion of facilitating Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. About this reported Office of the Prosecutor General.
The suspect has not been named, but 68-year-old Sergei Kogogin has been the company's general director since 2002. KAMAZ is part of the Rostec state corporation.
Prosecutors found that since February 2022, the company had been systematically supplying military equipment to the Russian army. It was the CEO who organized the supply of significant volumes of automotive equipment.
We are talking about at least 15,000 pieces of equipment, including more than 12,000 flatbed trucks, more than 2,000 truck tractors, more than 400 dump trucks and about 1,000 modified vehicles.
In addition to the supply of equipment, the director general organized large-scale technical and mechanical modifications to meet the logistical and logistical needs of the enemy army, the PGO reported.
Kogogin's actions are qualified as aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war.
- At the end of 2025, the SBI will served a notice of suspicion to the former MP from the OPFL of treason. He broadcast anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Belarus.
- on January 19, 2026, it became known that the commander of the Russian division received a suspicion. According to the investigation, he, along with the higher command, was involved in the orders to attack Ukraine's energy sector.
Comments (0)