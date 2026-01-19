Russian Division Commander Suspected of Being Involved in Orders to Strike Ukraine's Energy Sector

The soldier, together with the higher command, gave orders to attack the energy and gas infrastructure with Geranium drones

A blow to the energy sector (Photo: Ministry of Energy)

A deputy division commander of the Russian army has been notified of suspicion of ordering attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure. About reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors established the facts of complicity of the Russian commander with the highest military command in ordering the strikes with Geranium-2 drones. According to the investigation, the suspect was in the temporarily occupied Crimea in 2023-2024, from where the strikes were launched.

The OGP noted that the enemy attacked pre-determined energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities that are critical to the life of the civilian population

The suspect's actions were classified as committing a war crime as part of a group of people.

"Everyone involved in the shelling of civilian objects will be brought to justice. Ukraine is documenting all the facts of war crimes for international justice," the OGP emphasized.