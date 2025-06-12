The DIU noted that the enemy's losses have become massive and systemic

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed a symbolic millionth occupant and named him. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On June 11, fighters of the Kraken active action unit reported the elimination of Mashanenkov Serhiy Mykolayovych, born in 1978. He is a native of the Kamchatka Territory and served in the Pacific Marine Brigade.

"Today, not one or two invaders were eliminated along the entire front line. Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, enemy losses in Ukraine have become massive and systemic," the DIU noted .

The intelligence service emphasized that the military continues to methodically identify, find and destroy everyone who came to Ukraine with weapons.