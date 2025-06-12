DIU names symbolic millionth destroyed occupant – video
Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed a symbolic millionth occupant and named him. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
On June 11, fighters of the Kraken active action unit reported the elimination of Mashanenkov Serhiy Mykolayovych, born in 1978. He is a native of the Kamchatka Territory and served in the Pacific Marine Brigade.
"Today, not one or two invaders were eliminated along the entire front line. Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, enemy losses in Ukraine have become massive and systemic," the DIU noted .
The intelligence service emphasized that the military continues to methodically identify, find and destroy everyone who came to Ukraine with weapons.
- june 12 Russian casualties in Ukraine reach one million people. Overnight, the Defense Forces "canceled" 1140 more Russians.
- According to Khortytsia, Russia loses almost 150 soldiers per square kilometer of territory in the east.