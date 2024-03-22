Russian missile strike hits Dnipro HPP dam, causing fire; structure remains intact, breach avoided

Ukrhydroenergo stated that there is no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam

Dnipro HPP (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station in Zaporizhzhya in the morning of March 22, reported Ukrhydroenergo.

According to energy experts, the Russians are trying to create a new environmental disaster after detonating the Kakhovka HPP in Kherson Oblast in June 2023.

A fire continues at the facility.

Rescue workers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of numerous strikes.

"There is no threat of a breach. The situation at the dam of the station is under control," the message says.

Russian propagandists have already published pictures of the consequences of the dam strike, which are being actively distributed on social networks and the media.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy announced that on the morning of March 22, the Russian forces staged the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent times.

In Zaporizhzhya, the Dnipro HPP was completely blocked after the strikes.

On the morning of March 21, the Russians bombarded Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles. Debris fell in several districts, and cars caught fire.

As a result of a missile attack on Kyiv, the warehouse of the largest online retailer of Ukraine, Rozetka, burned down.

A number of food industry enterprises, which ensure the capital's food security, were also affected.