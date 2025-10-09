Dobropillia operation. Ukrainian Armed Forces clear 213 square kilometers of saboteurs – Syryskyi

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a meeting with commanders at one of the command posts in Donetsk region

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Nearly 213 square kilometers of territory have been cleared of saboteurs since the start of the Dobropillya counteroffensive. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

During a regular working visit and to clarify the situation in the offensive group's area of operations, the Chief of Staff held a meeting with the command staff at one of the command posts.

Syrskyi listened to reports on the current situation and the fulfillment of assigned tasks. He talked to the commanders of the units conducting counter-sabotage operations to find and destroy Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as the occupiers who are surrounded.

Despite the enemy's constant counterattacks, the assault units of the Defense Forces continue to advance in certain areas. In total, 180.8 square kilometers of Donetsk region have been liberated, 212.9 square kilometers have been cleared of saboteurs during the operation.

"I found out the problematic issues and needs of our offensive group, gave the necessary orders. Counter-sabotage measures will continue. Defense will continue to be active," emphasized the Chief of Staff .

He added that measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovske direction, to improve logistics, and to protect roads and critical infrastructure facilities.

