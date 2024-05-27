Ukrainian intelligence drone attacks Russian radar station 1,800 km from Ukraine – source

Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked the Russian Voronezh M radar station in Orsk. The incident took place on May 26

Voronezh M radar (Photo: Russian media)

On May 26, a drone of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region – 1,800 km from the border with Ukraine, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told LIGA.net.

"The Ukrainian drone covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's target, setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones," the interlocutor said.

Previously, the most distant target attacked by Ukrainian drones was an object in the city of Salavat in Bashkortostan, located 140 kilometers closer to the Ukrainian border compared to Orsk, the source noted.

REFERENCE Voronezh M is part of the family of Russian long-range fixed over-the-horizon radar stations. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, in particular ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar works in the meter wave range and has a target detection range of up to 6,000 km.

Radar Voronezh M

Orsk on the world map (Source: Google)

At the beginning of April 2024, DIU drones flew to neighboring Tatarstan, where the targets were objects in Yelabuga, 1,200 km from the border with Ukraine.