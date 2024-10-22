Drone attack also reported in Russia's Tambov Oblast, airport closed in Nizhny Novgorod

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Biochim enterprise, the Russian Federation reported. The "carpet plan" was introduced in Nizhny Novgorod

Illustrative photo: unsplash

Russia has reported alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on distilleries in the Tambov and Tula oblasts, including the Biochim plant in Tambov, according to regional authorities.

Tambov Oblast Governor Maxim Yegorov reported that at 5:20 a.m. EEST, a drone allegedly struck the Biochim plant in the town of Rasskazovo, causing an explosion and subsequent fire.

Yegorov stated that the fire was extinguished by 6:24 a.m.

The Biochim plant primarily produces ethyl alcohol, according to its website. Previously, the plant was known as the Rasskazovo Distillery.

Russian propagandists reported that Rosaviatsiya, the Federal Air Transport Agency, announced temporary restrictions on flights at Nizhny Novgorod airport on Tuesday morning. The restrictions were later lifted.

Additionally, Russia reported alleged Ukrainian drone attacks that damaged two other distilleries in the Tula Oblast.

On October 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian airfield in Adygea, hitting an ammunition depot. Enemy air defense systems were active in the area of the Khanskaya airfield, and a fire was observed. Later, a satellite image of the damaged airfield showed buildings destroyed as a result of the successful Ukrainian strike.

On October 20, a source in the Defense Forces told LIGA.net about a drone strike on Russia's largest explosives manufacturing plant in Dzerzhinsky.