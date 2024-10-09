Drone attack likely hits ammo depot in Bryansk Oblast, explosions heard near Karachev – video

The 67th GRAU arsenal is located near the settlement of Karachev, where some of the ordnance is stored in the open air

Explosion (Illustrative photo)

Russia's Bryansk Oblast was hit by drone strikes overnight, causing explosions near the town of Karachev, according to local authorities. Videos of fires and a series of explosions, likely caused by drone strikes on an ammunition depot, have been circulating online.

Russian propaganda outlets have published several videos on Telegram showing the aftermath of the attack, with continuous sounds of explosions resembling detonations.

The 67th Arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) is located near Karachev. According to open sources, some of the ammunition stored there was kept outdoors. The munitions and other weapons stored at this arsenal are likely exploding following the drone attack.

Satellite image (Google/Defense Express)

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense and Bryansk regional authorities have traditionally reported on the "successful work of Russian air defense systems."

Overnight on September 17, Tver Oblast authorities reported a drone attack. Governor Igor Rudenya claimed that a fire started due to falling debris. Local channels reported strikes on a military depot.

NASA satellites detected a spike in thermal activity in Tver Oblast, where a depot storing Russian missiles was on fire.

It was later revealed that Ukrainian Defense Forces had attacked the depot, which stored missiles and guided aerial bombs.