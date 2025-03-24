Drone Coalition allocates €20 million for purchase of reconnaissance UAVs for Defense Forces

The Ministry of Defense noted that new drones will help achieve success in combat operations

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Drone Coalition, comprising 18 nations, approved €20 million from a joint fund to procure tactical-level reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Ukraine’s military, Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko reported.

Delivery is expected within three months.

The official emphasized that these drones will enable troops to scout terrain and enhance unit situational awareness, critical for successful combat operations.

The Ministry of Defense noted that in February, the coalition held its third international tender for multirotor reconnaissance drones, with Ukrainian developers among the contenders. The initial selection phase is underway.

Established in February 2024, the Drone Coalition includes Latvia, Britain, Australia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden, and Ukraine.

On March 10, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported a 22% increase in Russian targets hit by Ukraine in February, with FPV drones proving the most effective.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on March 18 that Ukraine currently faces no significant weapons shortages.