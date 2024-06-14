Drones attack Russia: fuel tanks damaged in Voronezh Oblast, fire reported in Rostov Oblast

The governor of Rostov Oblast reported that the air defense forces allegedly successfully repelled a mass drone attack

Kremlin. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

Fuel tanks were damaged in the Liski district of Voronezh Oblast of Russia, announced regional governor Aleksandr Gusev, who claims that Ukrainian drones attacked. Explosions were also reported in Rostov Oblast.

According to Gusev's preliminary information, "several drones slightly damaged fuel tanks."

There were allegedly no fires and no casualties.

In addition, the governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev , said that the air defense forces allegedly successfully repelled a mass drone attack on the region.

"Drones were destroyed in the vicinity of several settlements in the region. According to preliminary data, there are no victims. The consequences on the ground are being clarified," he wrote.

LIGA.net turned to the Ukrainian special services regarding these statements.

On May 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Russian Volgograd oil refinery.

On May 17, there was probably the largest drone attack on Russia during the entire war counting more than 100 drones.

Russian propagandists said that on the afternoon of June 2 in the city of Ukhta, Republic of Komi, an explosion rang out near the Lukoil refinery. Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a photo of the damaged tank and reported fatalities.