Drones hit Russia: Moscow and Lipetsk Oblast under attack – video

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claims that one UAV flew into the Russian capital. The attack on Lipetsk Oblast lasted more than three hours, local authorities write

Lipetsk (Photo: Bok/Wikimedia)

Russia faced drone strikes late Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, with one UAV targeting Moscow and others hitting Lipetsk Oblast, officials including Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov reported.

Sobyanin reported at 12:33 AM EEST that air defenses downed a drone approaching the capital, with "debris" falling and emergency crews responding at the site.

Local social media pages noted the sound of a UAV and an explosion in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, though Governor Andrey Vorobyov offered no official comment.

In Lipetsk Oblast, Governor Igor Artamonov declared a yellow-level air alert at 11:19 PM EEST on Thursday, later warning of a drone threat in Lipetsk city and its municipal district.

By 12:48 AM EEST, he said operational teams were investigating debris fallout after air defenses engaged targets.

At 2:36 AM EEST, he affirmed a yellow-level air alert, marking over three hours between the warnings.

Overnight into March 19, a UAV assault ignited an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai.

The next night, a massive drone barrage hit Engels in Saratov Oblast, causing explosions and fires.

Overnight into April 2, drones struck Taganrog in Rostov Oblast.