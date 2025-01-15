Drones strike oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region – video
Russian military propaganda reported that drones attacked an oil depot in the Voronezh region on the evening of January 15, triggering a blaze. Videos of the incident have been widely circulated online.
According to sources citing eyewitness accounts, the strikes occurred in the city of Liski in the Voronezh region.
Governor Aleksandr Gusev wrote that "several UAVs" fell on the oil depot, causing a fire. Locals who recorded the event on camera claimed that three drones were involved.
⚠️ Warning: The video contains explicit language.