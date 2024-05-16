Ukrainian military intelligence drones attacked defense plant in Russia's Tula – source

The company develops and supplies weapons for the Russian army

Bazalt plant in Tula (Photo: Russian media)

In the early hours of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense attacked a defense enterprise in Tula, Russia, a source in the Security and Defense Forces told LIGA.net.

The UAVs attacked the production facilities of the state enterprise of the Russian defense complex NPO Bazalt.

The local authorities said that overnight, the air defense forces allegedly shot down two drones over Tula Oblast. According to their information, there is no damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, residents of the Russian region are posting videos on social media in which the sounds of explosions are heard and flashes are seen.

REFERENCE Joint-stock company NPO Bazalt is a Russian defense enterprise for the creation and supply of weapons and ammunition for the ground forces, air forces and navy of the Russian Federation. It is part of the state corporation Rostec. In addition to the main division in Moscow, Bazalt includes a research and production unit in Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow Oblast, production units in Tula and Nerekhta, Kostroma Oblast.

In the early hours of May 10, as a result of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence operation, the Pervy Zavod oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast was attacked.

On May 12, Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked military targets in the Volgograd, Kaluga, and Lipetsk oblasts of Russia.

On May 13, SBU drones hit an electric substation in Lipetsk and an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

On May 15, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Rostov Oblast.