Duda explained why he is sure that Trump will not abandon Ukraine

Polish president says it's virtually impossible to take away from Trump what he considers "his own"

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/Jarek Praszkiewicz)

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed confidence that Donald Trump will not abandon Ukraine, given the significant political investment the United States has made in the country. In an interview with the Swiss publication Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Duda highlighted Trump's understanding of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine.

"President Trump calculates and counts. He knows very well how much the United States has politically invested in Ukraine during his previous presidency and over the past four years. I do not think he will simply abandon these investments," Duda said.

Duda added that it is practically impossible for Trump to give up what he considers "his own."

The Polish leader stated that he is "calmly awaiting" the inauguration of the elected U.S. President. He believes that Trump's way of thinking is unusual for a politician, but his assessments are very clear.

"He thinks very logically and practically. But when he talks about his future plans, he is very mysterious. He does not reveal the methods he will use. He acts in such a way that no one can reveal his cards," Duda said.

On December 16, 2024, Trump stated that his team has made "some progress" in efforts to stop the Russo-Ukrainian war, though he did not provide further details.

Trump also mentioned that his team will engage in talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war.

On December 17, Reuters reported that Trump's special representative will visit Ukraine and Europe in January but not Russia.

On December 18, President Zelenskyy expressed his desire not to rush the process in a conversation with Trump to avoid harming Ukraine.