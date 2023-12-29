A missile on the territory of Poland. Stoltenberg assured Duda: NATO remains vigilant

Andrzej Duda and Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: EPA)

Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the violation of Polish airspace during Russia's missile attack on Ukraine. This was written by the head of the office of the President of Poland, Marcin Mastalerek, and the Secretary General of NATO in X (formerly Twitter).

Mastalerek noted that Poland is in constant contact with its allies.

"The conversation concerned the violation of Polish airspace. We have been in constant contact with our allies from the very beginning," he wrote.

Stoltenberg also reported on the conversation with Duda regarding the "missile incident in Poland."

"NATO stands in solidarity with our valued Ally, is monitoring the situation and we will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant," the Secretary General emphasized.

Poland announced that during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine in the morning of December 29, a rocket fell on the territory of Poland, there were no victims or victims.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian air defense shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. According to preliminary data, Russian troops used 158 air attack aircraft against Ukraine. According to journalists, this massive attack on Ukraine could cost Russia $1.273 billion.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, killing five people and injuring 25. In Kyiv, three people were killed and 24 injured. In Odesa, two people were killed and 15 were injured, including two children – 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were injured and a woman was killed. In Kharkiv, a man was killed and 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died and 15 were injured.