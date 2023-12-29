Most massive air attack: 114 out of 158 targets intercepted by Ukrainian air defense

Photo: Consequences of a missile attack on Lviv

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 87 Russian missiles and 27 drones, confirming the information provided by the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to Oleshchuk, Russia targeted critical infrastructure, industrial, and military facilities in Ukraine.

The Russian army launched a total of 158 missiles and drones, as stated by Oleshchuk.

Zaluzhnyi clarified that the enemy initially attacked with 36 kamikaze drones from the north and southeast. Around 03:00, Russia deployed 18 strategic bombers Tu-95MS, launching at least 90 missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 after 06:00.

From the Kursk Oblast at approximately 05:00, the enemy employed long-range bombers Tu-22M3, releasing eight cruise missiles Kh-22/Kh-32 towards the northern and central regions.

Simultaneously, the occupiers targeted Kharkiv with guided anti-aircraft missiles S-300. Overall, at least 14 ballistic missiles were launched, flying in a ballistic trajectory – S-300/S-400/Iskander-M.

At 06:30, the departure of five MiG-31K interceptors was recorded, launching five air-ballistic missiles Kh-47M2 Kinzhal from the Astrakhan Oblast.

Additionally, four anti-radiation missiles Kh-31P and one Kh-59 were deployed from Su-35 tactical aviation aircraft.

