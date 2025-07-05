During the conflict with Azerbaijan, Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia – Ukraine Intelligence

The deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was probably prepared in advance, said intelligence representative Yusov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia amid the worsening relations with Azerbaijan, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported.

According to the agency, Moscow has accelerated the staffing of its military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri in order to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.

According to intelligence, personnel for the base are recruited from among servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation serving in the Rostov and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the invaders are also actively seeking volunteers among representatives of the subjugated peoples of the Caucasus, including in North Ossetia and Adygea.

"The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is an element of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy aimed at destabilizing the global security situation. Along with fueling interethnic conflict, Moscow is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus," emphasized Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence service.

He added that the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was probably being prepared in advance.

The HUR stated that it will continue to monitor the movements of Russian troops both within the territory of the aggressor country and beyond its borders.

