During the conflict with Azerbaijan, Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia – Ukraine Intelligence
Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia amid the worsening relations with Azerbaijan, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported.
According to the agency, Moscow has accelerated the staffing of its military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri in order to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.
According to intelligence, personnel for the base are recruited from among servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation serving in the Rostov and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the invaders are also actively seeking volunteers among representatives of the subjugated peoples of the Caucasus, including in North Ossetia and Adygea.
"The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is an element of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy aimed at destabilizing the global security situation. Along with fueling interethnic conflict, Moscow is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus," emphasized Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence service.
He added that the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was probably being prepared in advance.
The HUR stated that it will continue to monitor the movements of Russian troops both within the territory of the aggressor country and beyond its borders.
- Gyumri is the location of the 102nd military base of the Russian Federation, the largest military facility of the occupiers in the South Caucasus. The number of personnel is about 5000 (2500 Russians and 2000 Armenians). The facility is equipped with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and MiG-29 fighters.
- The base was established in 1995. According to the current agreement between Yerevan and Moscow, it will operate until 2044.
- In sync with the confrontation between Russia and Azerbaijan, the relations of the aggressor country with Armenia are also deteriorating.