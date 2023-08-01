Poland ‘takes measures’ as Belarusian helicopters violate its airspace

Two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace on Tuesday, the Polish defence ministry confirmed, adding to the threats posed by Russia’s ally in its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry said two Belarusian helicopters, supposedly on a training mission of which Belarus had notified Poland in advance, flew into Polish airspace in the Białowieża area.

The helicopters that violated Polish airspace "were flying at a very low altitude", which made them difficult to detect by radar systems, the Polish defence ministry added.

Following the incident, Polish defence chief Mariusz Blaszczak ordered an increase in the number of troops at the border and the allocation of additional forces and equipment, including combat helicopters.

In addition, Warsaw informed NATO about the incident and decided to summon the Belarusian charge d'affaires for explanations.

The Polish defence ministry noted that Russia and Belarus have recently intensified hybrid activities against the country.

The Belarusian defence ministry, in turn, called the allegations of Polish airspace violation "far-fetched" and meant to "justify" the build-up of forces and equipment near the Belarusian border.

Poland, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have recently been wary of the deployment of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, saying they endanger their national security and could be used by Russia for provocations.

