Johnson says work continues on four aid plans for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

Mike Johnson (Photo: ERA/WILL OLIVER)

Work on one of four separate bills to fund U.S. aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security priorities is still ongoing, according to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson during a briefing.

Johnson said he has outlined a preliminary plan for measures to address issues from Israel to Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region.

He said that the fourth bill in this package will be other U.S. priorities, specifically the "REPO Act," a provision regarding the seizure of Russian assets to help Ukraine.

He said that discussions on this bill will continue in the U.S.

