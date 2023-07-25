Former MP, ex-owner of pro-Russian TV channel suspected of high treason

Former MP and leader of the banned party Nashi [Ours] Yevhen Muraiev has been charged with high treason in connection with subversion against Ukraine, the Ukrainian security service, SBU, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to high treason, Mr Muraiev is charged with violation of the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, or religious beliefs.

According to the investigation, the fugitive Muraiev used his Nash TV channel to "massively disseminate" Kremlin narratives in Ukraine, deliberately manipulating public opinion in the interests of Russia.

His channel provided "distorted information" about the situation in Ukraine and its perception in the international arena, SBU said, which was confirmed by independent examinations.

"Comprehensive measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of his crimes," the statement read.

If convicted, Mr Muraiev, who is believed to be hiding abroad, faces up to 15 years in prison.

On the eve of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK foreign office said the Russian government planned to bring Mr Muraiev to power in Ukraine.

