Ex-MP from pro-Russian party, in hiding in Israel, suspected of high treason

Former Ukrainian MP from the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life political party Vadym Rabinovych has been charged with high treason for disseminating anti-Ukrainian propaganda in the EU.

The Ukrainian state bureau of investigation, DBR, said on Wednesday that according to the investigation, Mr Rabinovych disseminated anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the citizens and political leadership of EU countries.

In his speeches and interviews, Mr Rabinovych "made manipulative statements that were detrimental to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, state, economic and information security of Ukraine," DBR said in a statement.

The bureau further adds the former MP allegedly helped the Russian leadership "achieve its military and political goals" and provided it with "ideological assistance" in carrying out subversion against Ukraine.

Vadym Rabinovych was a co-chairman of Opposition Platform – For Life, the now-banned pro-Russian party OPFL, and left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He is now believed to be hiding in Israel. A request for international legal assistance was sent to notify Mr Rabinovych of the suspicion.

Last year, the Ukrainian president stripped the fugitive MP off Ukrainian citizenship, and his mandate was revoked.

