Ex-Mongolian leader invokes Genghis Khan's vast empire in response to Putin's mad claims

Tsakhia Elbegdorj recalled that the territory of Russia was once part of the Mongol Empire in response to Vladimir Putin's claims voiced in interview

Tsakhiag Elbegdorj (Photo: EPA/PATRICK SEEGER)

The President of Mongolia in 2009-2017, Tsakhia Elbegdorj, reacted to the "historical lecture" of Vladimir Putin in an interview with the American propagandist Tucker Carlson, where he justified the aggression against Ukraine by "historic lands of Russia." His position was presented on X (Twitter).

According to him, after Putin's speech, he found a historic map of Mongolia.

On this map you can see that the modern territory of Russia was part of the Mongol Empire for several centuries.

"Don't worry. We are a peaceful and free nation," wrote Elbegdorj.

After the publication of the interview, Carlson admitted that Putin "didn't lay out his case very coherently."

The representative of the White House, John Kirby, believes that Carlson's interview with Putin will not affect the mood of US citizens.

Putin claimed in an interview that Poland "forced" German tyrant Adolf Hitler to attack the country in September 1939, thereby starting World War II. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland published an analysis of the pseudo-historical statements of the head of the Kremlin.