El Pais: Spain suspends purchase of US F-35 fighter jets and looks for alternative
Spain has postponed plans to purchase US F-35 fighter jets and will look for European alternatives. About reports el Pais newspaper, citing government sources.
Previous contacts on the purchase of US F-35 fighters have been suspended "indefinitely" and the government will look for alternatives, such as the Eurofighter or the Future Combat Air System, the publication reports.
The Spanish Navy also plans to decommission its Harrier AV8B fighters by 2030 and has expressed interest in replacing them with naval versions of the F-35B models already purchased by the United States and Italy.
The publication notes that the Air Force also considered the F-35A as a temporary solution to replace its McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighters while waiting for the FCAS.
- may 27, 2024 Ukraine and Spain signed a security agreement for a period of 10 years.
- The full text of the agreement is here. The document provides for the allocation of EUR 5 billion for the period 2024-2027 to support the Defense Forces under the European Peace Fund.
