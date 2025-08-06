El Pais: Spain suspends purchase of US F-35 fighter jets and looks for alternative

The Spanish government postponed indefinitely the purchase of the latest American F-35 Lightning fighters

F-35 fighter jet (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Spain has postponed plans to purchase US F-35 fighter jets and will look for European alternatives. About reports el Pais newspaper, citing government sources.

Previous contacts on the purchase of US F-35 fighters have been suspended "indefinitely" and the government will look for alternatives, such as the Eurofighter or the Future Combat Air System, the publication reports.

The Spanish Navy also plans to decommission its Harrier AV8B fighters by 2030 and has expressed interest in replacing them with naval versions of the F-35B models already purchased by the United States and Italy.

The publication notes that the Air Force also considered the F-35A as a temporary solution to replace its McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighters while waiting for the FCAS.