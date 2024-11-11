Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and some regions due to missile attack threat

Disconnection has been implemented in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts

Power line (Photo - Depositphotos)

Emergency blackouts have been implemented in Ukraine, reported the DTEK energy company.

Outages affected four regions and the capital.

"Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast: on the instructions of Ukrenergo, preventive emergency power outages are applied," the message reads.

The Kyiv City Military Administration specified that emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in connection with the threat of a missile attack. This is a preventive measure.

On the morning of November 11, the Air Force reported the take-off of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation and the launch of cruise missiles.

On October 30, Ukrenergo reported that in the worst case scenario, there will be no power for up to eight hours in winter.