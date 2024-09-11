Erdogan says returning Crimea to Ukraine is required by international law

Turkish president fails to mention Russia as the country occupying the peninsula and holding Crimean Tatar political prisoners

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo by EPA / ZIPI ARAGON)

The return of occupied Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address to the Fourth Crimea Platform Leaders Summit, Anadolu Ajansı news agency reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Erdogan, Ankara's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence remains unchanged.

He emphasized that "the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law."

The Turkish president also expressed hope that Ukraine would take additional steps to strengthen the rights of Crimean Tatar Turks in the future.

Erdogan also said that Turkey sincerely wishes "for the war to end with a fair and lasting peace based on Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence."

The politician also mentioned the release of Nariman Celal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis, from three years of captivity, and expressed hope for the swift release of all Crimean Tatars, including brothers Hasan Ahmedov and Aziz Ahmedov

However, neither the Russian nor the Turkish versions of the address mention Russia as the country that occupied the peninsula and holds Crimean Tatar political prisoners hostage.

Read also: Turkey applies to join BRICS, Bloomberg reports