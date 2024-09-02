Turkey applies to join BRICS, Bloomberg reports

Sources claim one of the reasons for this step is disappointment over lack of progress in EU accession

Recep Erdogan (Illustrative photo from Depositphotos)

Turkey has applied to join the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, South Africa, and Brazil, in an effort to build alliances beyond the West, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The report states that the bloc plans to discuss expansion at a summit in Russia in October.

The sources told journalists that Turkey was disappointed by the lack of progress in its bid to join the EU. Turkey officially requested to join the BRICS group several months ago "to bolster its global influence and forge new ties beyond its traditional Western allies."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration believes that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from developed economies.

This new diplomatic push reflects the country's desire to develop ties with all sides of a multipolar world, while fulfilling its obligations as a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, they said.

The sources added that Turkey's application is also partly a result of differences with other NATO members after Ankara maintained close ties with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Turkish foreign ministry and presidency declined to comment.