Ukrainian top official and Hungarian foreign minister agree to work on Zelensky's meeting with Orban

Viktor Orban (Photo - ERA)

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while on a visit to the USA, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Sijarto. They discussed the possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada [Parliament] of Ukraine is planning to adopt a number of important European integration legislations. We will fulfill our obligations in their entirety," emphasized Yermak.

He noted that Ukraine is counting on a positive decision from the December meeting of the European Council, which will be held on December 14–15, regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership.

Yermak and Siyarto also discussed the possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orbán and agreed to work on determining a convenient date for such a meeting, the OP added.

On November 10, Orbán stated that Hungary has a "clear position" that there should be no negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On December 1, he again stated that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU do not meet the country's interests and should not be started.