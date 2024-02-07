EU may launch legal action against Hungary over new "sovereignty" law – Reuters

The European Commission has sent Hungary an official notice that it will initiate an infringement procedure, according to journalists

Viktor Orban (Photo: ERA)

Hungary's new National Sovereignty Protection Act, which the ruling Fidesz party says is necessary to protect against foreign political interference, has been declared a violation of European Union law by the European Commission, Reuters reports.

Journalists report that the European Commission has sent Hungary an official notice about opening an infringement procedure for the law adopted in December, which violates "the union's democratic values and fundamental rights."

Hungarian legislation breaches EU laws on democracy and equal rights of EU citizens, data protection laws, and several rules applicable to the internal market, the European Commission stated.

"The setup of a new authority with wide-ranging powers and a strict regime of monitoring, enforcement and sanctioning also risks to seriously harm the democracy," a Commission spokesperson said.

The agency noted that Hungary now has two months to respond to the letter. If no action is taken, the European Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion — an official request for compliance with EU law.

The law was passed amid Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly clashed with the European Union over democratic rights in Hungary, ramping up his party's election campaign ahead of the European Parliament elections set to take place in June next year.

