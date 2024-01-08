Ukraine's FM: If the West doesn't help Ukraine now, it will do so later under extreme conditions

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine will continue to resist Russian armed aggression even if Western support wanes. But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warns that if that happens, the Russians could gain ground on the front lines. The partners may eventually have to resume military aid, but under "extreme conditions," he said in an interview with the Spanish publication El Pais.

Responding to the possibility that the U.S. Congress will not approve additional funding for Ukraine's military needs, Kuleba said, "We will continue to fight with the resources we have, because democracy, global security, and prosperity are at stake. For Ukraine, it's about its very existence as a nation."

He emphasized that if assistance is suspended or terminated now due to a lack of resources in the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia "could succeed on the battlefield and breach the borders.

"In that case, the partners will have to restore the aid, because there will be a very strong public reaction to supporting Ukraine. The same politicians who decided to withdraw this support will decide to provide it again but under extreme conditions. Therefore, even from a rational and purely realistic political point of view, it makes more sense to assist now to avoid a crisis in the future," the Foreign Minister said.

