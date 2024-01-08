Fedorov counters skeptics on Ukraine's 1 million drone ambitions

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed the need for at least 20-30% of FPV drones with thermal imagers

Mykhailo Fedorov (photo by Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Ukraine is capable of producing the planned 1 million drones by 2024, or even more, especially when it comes to FPV, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who shared this during a live telethon.

A journalist of the telethon highlighted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement of Ukraine producing 1 million drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 2024 raised skepticism for some, as it means manufacturing 2,739 drones daily.

Fedorov responded, stating that the figure of 1 million is "quite realistic."

"I think there will be more drones produced this year. A lot depends on the specifications – what kind of drones we are talking about. Because now, for example, we need to make at least 20-30% FPV with thermal imagers, we need to increase the frames, if we talk only about FPV. It's possible to make more than 1 million units of FPVs," he said.

Fedorov stressed that the capabilities of existing companies are sufficient to meet such a number.

"Today, the market has exceeded the available funds to purchase all UAVs. Therefore, it is necessary to increase funding, to further open the market so that prices fall due to competition," said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

He stressed that in 2022, there were only seven companies that could sell UAVs to the state, and now there are over 70.

Read also: Ukrainian IT company joins forces with NASA for lunar endeavors