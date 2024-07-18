Estonia bans entry of vehicles with Belarusian license plates after 2 other countries

The same restrictions were previously introduced by Latvia and Lithuania

Head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsakhna (Photo: EPA)

Estonia has banned cars with Belarusian license plates from entering the country, reported the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, emphasized that the ban on the entry of vehicles with Belarusian license plates into the EU is the only correct one, "since the Belarusian regime directly helps the implementation and supports Russian aggression in Ukraine."

The same restrictions were previously introduced by Latvia and Lithuania, noted Tsahkna.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that a vehicle in Estonia with Belarusian license plates must be re-registered within five days to 12 months, depending on the situation. Also, the vehicle must be declared at customs within six months.

In 2023, European countries banned the entry of cars with Russian license plates. Poland introduced such a ban from September 17, Finland – from September 16 , Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – from September 13 , Norway – from October 3.

On June 26, 2024, the ambassadors of the European Union reached an agreement in principle on a new package of sanctions against Belarus. It is primarily aimed at combating sanctions evasion.

On July 10, Poland banned the entry of vehicles with Belarusian registration without its owner.