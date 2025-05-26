EU Defense Commissioner spoke about Europe's plan to support Ukraine

Andrius Kubilius is confident that Russia will not win the war

Andryus Kubilius (Photo: Radek Pietruszka/EPA)

EU countries' support for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war will continue, and the EU countries have a plan to increase it, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said in an interview with LRT.

According to Kubilius, Europe is not considering options for ending the war by transferring the captured Ukrainian territories to Russia or ceasing support for Ukraine ostensibly for the sake of peace, as this would be tantamount to capitulation and would encourage the aggression of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The plan is to continue what we're doing and increase support," he said.

He recalled that the European Union provided about 50 billion euros in aid during the three years of the war, and taking into account the assistance of the United Kingdom and Norway, the total amount was about 60 billion euros.

"€20 billion a year is less than 0.1% of GDP. I think we can increase aid because I'm not convinced that 0.1% of GDP is the limit," he said.

In addition, there is an opportunity for member states, thanks to the €150 billion loan facility, to use these loans together with Ukraine.

"This opens up many more opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's military power and its military industry," the European Commissioner said.

Kubilius is confident that with European support for Ukraine, the aggressor country will not win the war.

"We need to resist pressure from Russia. The Russian Federation is not as powerful as it is sometimes believed to be, and I see no evidence of its great power. Ukraine, with the support of the West, has withstood it, and that is a lot. Russia will not win this war," he is confident.