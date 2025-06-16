EU extends sanctions against Russia for occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol for one year

The ban on imports of goods from the peninsula into the EU, as well as investments in infrastructure or finance and tourism services, continues

Illegally built Crimean bridge (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against the Russian Federation over the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol until June 23, 2026, the institution's website reports.

The current sanctions were first imposed in June 2014. They include a ban on imports into the EU of products originating from occupied Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as on investments in infrastructure or finance and tourism services from them.

The EU also restricts exports to Crimean companies or for use in the occupied region of a number of goods and technologies in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors, as well as for the search, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources.

The European Union once again noted that the bloc does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law.

"Since 2022, Russia has further violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by launching an unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and to its inalienable right to self-defense against Russian aggression, and is committed to fully implementing its policy of non-recognition [of the occupied territories belonging to Russia]," the Council of the EU concluded.

The European Union continues such sanctions against the Russian Federation every year.