"Trump doesn't want to force Putin." Klimkin explained why the United States will not lower the price of Russian oil

The expert noted that now the Russian dictator will "sell" himself as a mediator for contacts with Iran

Pavlo Klimkin (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

US President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement with dictator Vladimir Putin without resorting to pressure, and therefore will not lower the ceiling on oil prices, believes Foreign Minister (2014-2019), analyst Pavlo Klimkin. He spoke about this in the new episode of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.

According to Klimkin, even if the European Commission lowers the price ceiling for Russian oil from the current $60 to $45 per barrel, "nothing will happen until the Americans also say "yes."

"And according to my information, Trump is not ready for this. He does not want to bend Putin. Because his tactics (I don't know if he has a strategy, maybe he does, but he definitely has tactics) are to come to an agreement with Putin, but not by forcing him or bending him," the analyst explained.

The expert did not rule out that "at some point he [Trump] will go crazy and do something like that," but at the same time noted that in today's situation, Putin "will sell himself to [the US president] as a channel or several channels of communication" with Iran.

