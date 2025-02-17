Europe may send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, but not to front line – WP

The largest number of troops in the European contingent could be French

If a ceasefire is reached, Europe may send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, who "would stand ready as a show of force" in case of another Russian attack, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with European planning.

According to the plans, this "deterrence" force would consist of several brigades—possibly between 25,000 and 30,000 troops—not stationed along the front line but prepared to use force if Russian troops attempt to resume hostilities.

The troops could be supported by larger forces outside Ukraine, allowing them to reinforce and deploy quickly if necessary, the report states.

Two officials told reporters that France has expressed willingness to send around 10,000 troops. Other European partners supporting Ukraine reportedly face limitations in their armed forces.

A U.S. questionnaire sent to European capitals, asking about the forces and equipment they could provide to Ukraine, has also prompted more serious consultations on the matter in recent days, officials said on condition of anonymity.

On January 16, 2025, President Zelenskyy stated that it was too early to discuss the number of peacekeepers in Ukraine, emphasizing that details should be coordinated with the U.S.

On January 22, Zelenskyy said that a peacekeeping mission must include Americans, as without them, "no one will take the risk."

After a ceasefire, at least 200,000 peacekeepers from Europe would be needed, according to Zelenskyy.